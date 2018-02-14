Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The former chief executive of a Pennsylvania health services company has been indicted on tax fraud charges in claiming his 39,000-square-foot mansion near Pittsburgh and luxury cars as business expenses.

Federal authorities on Wednesday announced conspiracy and tax fraud charges against Joseph W. Nocito.

Prosecutors allege that Nocito claimed as corporate business expenses the millions of dollars it cost to build the mega-mansion he called “Villa Noci” as well as payments for a personal butler and a Jaguar, Maserati and Rolls Royce.

He’s also accused of understating his personal income and concealing millions of dollars of his former company’s profits from the government.

Nocito’s attorney, Phillip DiLucente, issued the following statement regarding the charges:

“Today the Government announced charges in a tax dispute case they have been pursuing for nearly a decade regarding Mr. Joseph Nocito Sr. Since the investigation began in 2010, Mr. Nocito has been cooperative with the IRS and the U.S. Attorneys’ office. Mr. Nocito looks forward to resolving this matter in a court of law rather than in the media and he will have no further response to the Government’s allegations, until the appropriate time and place.”

KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan first revealed that the government was investigating where Nocito got the money to build his multi-million dollar mansion in Bell Acres.

In 2015, the Nocito mansion was described as the largest home in Pennsylvania at nearly 35,000-square-feet.

Nocito’s personal assistant, Ann Harris, pleaded guilty to participating in an alleged scheme to take millions of business dollars, use them for costs at the mansion, and somehow declare all of them business expenses.

