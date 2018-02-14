MONESSEN, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania school district is appealing penalties imposed on it and another district following a brawl involving players and fans at a boys’ basketball game.
The (Washington) Observer-Reporter says the superintendent of the Monessen School District told the school board Tuesday that she believes the action taken by the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League was too severe.
Superintendent Leanne Spazak said the district had already disciplined all parties believed involved in the Feb. 6 melee sparked by a fourth-quarter fight between two Monessen and Clairton players.
The league placed the school districts on five years’ probation for all sports, with violations to mean a tournament ban for that sport for that season. The league also ordered sportsmanship programs and a limit on presale tickets to upcoming playoff games.
