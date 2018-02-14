Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Motorists and PennDOT crews are dealing with a particularly bad season for potholes.
PennDOT admits potholes are a big problem this year. However, they do not have the hot patch material needed to fix them. As a result, crews are working 12-hour shifts to make temporary repairs.
“This is the worst that I’ve seen it in probably 20 years. Our guys really have a challenge out there to patch all of these things at this time. We’re trying to do our best,” PennDOT’s Angelo Pampena said.
Part of the problem is the recurring snow storms that have hit the area, which has created somewhat of a cyclical process. Crews fix the potholes, then it snows and potholes pop up in the same places.
However, PennDOT is working on a plan for the spring to make more permanent repairs.
Here’s how to report a pothole:
- PennDOT – 1-800-FIX-ROADS
- Allegheny County – (412)-350-INFO (4636)
- City of Pittsburgh – 311
When reporting a pothole, officials are asking those reporting potholes to be as specific as possible.
Additionally, allow 24 to 48 hours for crews to repair the pothole.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details