ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays First Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Lisa Washington, Local TV, PennDOT, Pothole

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Motorists and PennDOT crews are dealing with a particularly bad season for potholes.

PennDOT admits potholes are a big problem this year. However, they do not have the hot patch material needed to fix them. As a result, crews are working 12-hour shifts to make temporary repairs.

“This is the worst that I’ve seen it in probably 20 years. Our guys really have a challenge out there to patch all of these things at this time. We’re trying to do our best,” PennDOT’s Angelo Pampena said.

Part of the problem is the recurring snow storms that have hit the area, which has created somewhat of a cyclical process. Crews fix the potholes, then it snows and potholes pop up in the same places.

However, PennDOT is working on a plan for the spring to make more permanent repairs.

Here’s how to report a pothole:

  • PennDOT – 1-800-FIX-ROADS
  • Allegheny County – (412)-350-INFO (4636)
  • City of Pittsburgh – 311

When reporting a pothole, officials are asking those reporting potholes to be as specific as possible.

Additionally, allow 24 to 48 hours for crews to repair the pothole.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch