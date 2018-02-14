Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Almost everything must go, say the auctioneers for the PAA, or Pittsburgh Athletic Association.

“There’s a little bit of everything here,” says auctioneer John Peters.

This Saturday, Fred Peters Auctioneers will conduct an auction — open to the public — and the items up for sale include many that visitors once saw on the six floors of the PAA’s grand building in Oakland.

“Everything ranging from a baby grand piano to a full commercial kitchen and bakery in the basement, guest rooms, furnishings, pool tables, office equipment, office furnishings, conference tables,” said Peters.

While the PAA’s swimming pool is not for sale, Peters says most everything else is up for sale.

“Can’t get rid of the pool. We do offer the lane dividers and the water weights and the pool accessories, the timer, this aluminum ramp here,” he says.

In the exercise room, there’s lots of work-out equipment up for bid.

Of course, there are tables and chairs for sale, along with wall hangings, furniture, PAA cutlery and plates.

Some items hold special meaning for the thousands who have been in the building.

“We’ve actually received an email from one lady who was a member here. She’s interested in purchasing some of the hotel silver with the PAA logo for sentimental purposes,” said Peters.

The Steinway piano is also on the auction block, along with some chandeliers.

The auction begins at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday at the PAA in Oakland. For more information, visit: http://fpauctioneers.com/

“There’s really something for everybody here,” says Peters.