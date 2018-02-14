Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Today is Ash Wednesday and Primanti Brothers is offering free fish sandwiches on Fridays during Lent.
All you have to do is spend $5 between Saturday and Thursday and download the Primanti’s app.
What’d you give up for Lent? We gave up charging for fish. Download our app, scan your receipt, get a free fish sandwich every Friday during Lent through 3/30. https://t.co/e8S325AbSP pic.twitter.com/MRKEA9XBTi
— Primanti Bros (@primantibros) February 13, 2018
Then, can your receipt using the app and you’ll get a coupon for a free fish sandwich you can use on Friday.
The promotion runs through Good Friday.