Today is Ash Wednesday and Primanti Brothers is offering free fish sandwiches on Fridays during Lent.

All you have to do is spend $5 between Saturday and Thursday and download the Primanti’s app.

Then, can your receipt using the app and you’ll get a coupon for a free fish sandwich you can use on Friday.

The promotion runs through Good Friday.

