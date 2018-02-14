Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The prosecution has rested and the defense has called its first witness in the capital murder case of Ray Shelter Jr.
Shelter, 33, is on trial at the Greensburg County Courthouse in the Nov. 28, 2015, murder of St. Clair Township Police Officer Lloyd Reed.
Officer Reed lost his life as he responded to a domestic dispute.
The defense has already said they will prove that Shetler shot Officer Reed in self-defense, which they addressed immediately with their first witness – Shetler’s girlfriend, Kristin Luther.
Luther made the 911 call that set the tragedy in motion. In it, she can be heard screaming that Shetler was assaulting her and threatening her. She is later heard crying that a police officer had been shot.
KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti reports from the courtroom that, on the stand, Luther is painting a “rosy” picture of her relationship with Shetler during initial questioning by defense attorneys.
Luther also testified that she believes Officer Reed was the first to shoot, firing at Shetler as he ran away from the scene. She maintains Shetler only fired back because his gun happened to fall into his hands from his shoulder. Forensic evidence is expected to prove that Shetler shot Officer Reed first, and that a responding police officer was the one who shot Shetler.
