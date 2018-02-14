Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and the SWAT team surrounded a home in Stanton Heights after trying to serve an arrest warrant on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials went to the home because of a Protection from Abuse Order and to serve an arrest warrant for a prior domestic incident.
Police & SWAT just cleared the scene in Stanton Heights after a SWAT situation in the 5500 block of Celadine Street. Police came to home for PFA & serve arrest warrant for prior domestic & can’t comment on the whereabouts of the suspect. @CBSPittsburgh #KDKA pic.twitter.com/QyzgLosr5w
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 14, 2018
A neighbor told KDKA that a man allegedly beat up his mother, and when police showed up, he threatened them with a gun.
It happened at a home in the 5500 block of Celandine Street.
“The subject made some comments, and then an hour later, SWAT was called in to reinforce and keep the entire area safe,” said Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Alicia George. “This is still a very active scene. At this time, there are no injuries, [and] nothing has occurred to pose any further threat.”
SWAT and other officials entered the home just before 5:30 p.m., but didn’t find anyone inside.
