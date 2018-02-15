Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A Monroeville woman with her mental and physical health intact will be celebrating her 102nd birthday next month.

Beatrice “Baby” Morrison was born March 30, 1916, in a small town in Georgia. She, along with four other siblings, moved to Braddock Hill to live with her aunt after the death of their mother in 1925. Beatrice was married to Howard Morrison for 63 years until his death in 2000.

One of the things she’s most proud of is being the first African-American woman to serve on a municipal committee for Monroeville.

“I had the streets paved ’cause we used to have dirt roads, and I had lights put on ’cause we used to have no lights,” she said.

Beatrice spent more than 50 years working behind the scenes in politics and in her community, and she’s a bit of a celebrity.

“Everybody know me, you know, white and black, they know me. They know me,” she said.

Having people know her and her them, she doesn’t like how the world is changing and, what she observes, not for the better.

“You never seen so much hate in this world before,” she said. “Nobody should be segregated from nothing.”

Beatrice remains active by dancing in her home and singing in her church choir.