PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Carnegie Mellon University student is facing charges after sending an anonymous message about using a sniper rifle from a rooftop.

According to police, the threat was received around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.

A professor at the university received the threatening message through an anonymous student feedback form. The form was created to allow students to anonymously message the professor about the class.

The anonymous email read in part:

“Sometimes I wish I could just go onto a roof with a sniper rifle…The guy reading a book on a bus bench is just some guy. The little baby in the stroller with his mother and father just makes up another family. Nothing memorable about them, nothing special.”

“People are just people, no matter how much more they aspire to be. It takes a loaded gun in the hand and the power to kill to realize that. Realization, however, is the first step to change. That’s what I want to bring to the world.”

“People should want to make art, write stories, club a seal, whatever. If all it takes for them to realize is how boring they are, then a first-hand look at death itself should shock them into taking action…I want to help them do something that can be recalled by their children and the generations after them.”

“That’s what the sniper rifle is for, a tool so quiet, so efficient, and so capable of changing the tide. All it needs is me to guide it.”

The professor alerted the authorities and an investigation began immediately. By tracing the IP address of the computer used to send the threat, police developed Derek Li as a suspect.

Police located Li in the lobby of Scaife Hall around 2:45 p.m. as he was leaving class. He was transported to the CMU Police Department for questioning.

During questioning, he admitted to sending the message, but said he was not the author of the text. Li said he found the text in a post on Reddit.

He also stated he did not own or have access to a firearm.

Li is facing a list of charges including, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

