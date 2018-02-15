ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
MEDIA, Pa. (AP) – A Philadelphia man who referred to himself as “dirty old Santa” is going to prison after arranging online to meet a 14-year-old girl who turned out to an undercover police officer.

A judge on Monday sentenced William McKinlay to one to two years in prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender. McKinlay had pleaded guilty to solicitation to statutory sexual assault.

The father of two was arrested in June at an ice cream parlor in a Philadelphia suburb where he had arranged to meet the girl. Prosecutors say McKinlay engaged online in sexually explicit messages.

The Delaware County Times reports McKinlay’s Facebook page showed a photo of him dressed as Santa, dated in December 2016. Authorities said McKinlay worked as a seasonal employee at a department store.

