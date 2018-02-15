Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 50th anniversary of the first national broadcast of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ is coming up on Monday, Feb. 19.

For the next year, celebrations will honor Fred Rogers, the show and the legacy.

Rogers had such a big impact on children’s television and on so many individual lives, that it will take a year to celebrate his many gifts.

There are events and shows planned to commemorate Rogers and ways we can all further his legacy.

Fred Rogers Company CEO Paul Seifken says the show’s themes of love and acceptance continue for a new generation with “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” The show is produced in Pittsburgh and is the number one show on PBS Kids among young and adolescent children.

The week of Feb. 27, PBS will air new “Daniel Tiger” episodes back-to-back with the “Mister Rogers” shows that inspired them.

PBS is also airing a special on March 6 at 8 p.m., which will be hosted by Michael Keaton.

In the special, we learn how Keaton started his career as a production assistant on the show and how he, and so many famous people, were impacted by “Mister Rogers,” including Grammy-winning bass player Esperanza Spalding.

On March 20, Fred Rogers’ 90th birthday, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is offering free admission and WQED is hosting a telethon in primetime, while showing “Mister Rogers” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”

Instead of asking for money, they’re asking for volunteer time.

On April 21, people will volunteer on the Day of Kindess, with a party the next day at Highmark Stadium.

In addition to all of these, the postal service is releasing a new Forever stamp featuring “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on March 23.

There will also be a special concert at the August Wilson Center on April 17. Idlewild and the Heinz History Center are also working on special celebrations.

You can find the full list of events on Kidsburgh.org.