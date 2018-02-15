Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – How much change can we expect from the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season? General manager Kevin Colbert said moves must be made after the team failed to advance to the AFC Championship game after doing so the year before.

“If we don’t change the roster we had in 2017, what reason would we think there will be any difference in the results?” Colbert told 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn and other media members on Thursday. “None of us were good enough last year. That starts with me, the coaches, the players. Unless we’re winning the championship, no one will sit here and say we’re good enough. That won’t change.”

Colbert made it clear that the Steelers must improve on defense, saying they have to get better against the run and reduce the big plays allowed. He also won’t rule out veterans being released for salary cap reasons.

“That’s always a possibility when you’re trying to get your team better under the cap,” he said.

When asked if he’s optimistic the Steelers and running back Le’Veon Bell will work out a long term contract, Colbert said, “I believe I am.”

While the goal is to sign Bell to a multi-year deal, Colbert said placing the franchise tag on him for a second straight season remains an option.

The Steelers G-M said don’t discount Tyler Matakevich filling in for Ryan Shazier as he recovers from his spinal injury. Colbert said Matakevich was injured in the same game with Shazier and couldn’t play in that spot.

Shazier is in the office daily and Colbert says he also is learning about personnel matters while working out at the UPMC Rooney South Side facility and doing rehab at a separate location.

“From a physical standpoint, he continues to work to overcome this injury,” Colbert said. “But what we’ve enabled him to do is also be involved in the football part of it because we think it’s important for him to still have that in front of him … Ryan does as much for us as we do for him because the way he works at this and the attitude he has shown in his rehabilitation is uplifting. Never once has he said ‘why me?’”