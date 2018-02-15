ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays First Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Alina Sheykhet, Death Penalty, Local TV, Matthew Darby, Stephen Zappala

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County district attorney plans to pursue the death penalty against a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Matthew Darby will stand trial for homicide for the death of 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. notified the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday that the commonwealth will pursue the death penalty in the case.

Darby is accused of stabbing and beating Sheykhet to death back in October.

Sheykhet had a Protection from Abuse Order against Darby after he allegedly broke into her Oakland home.

Darby was also accused of raping an underage girl in a separate incident.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch