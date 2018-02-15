Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County district attorney plans to pursue the death penalty against a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend.
Matthew Darby will stand trial for homicide for the death of 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet.
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. notified the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday that the commonwealth will pursue the death penalty in the case.
Darby is accused of stabbing and beating Sheykhet to death back in October.
Sheykhet had a Protection from Abuse Order against Darby after he allegedly broke into her Oakland home.
Darby was also accused of raping an underage girl in a separate incident.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details