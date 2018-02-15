ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 10th Annual NewsRadio 1020 KDKA Warmathon kicked off Thursday morning.

NewsRadio teams up with the Dollar Energy Fund to help raise money for people who cannot afford to pay their heating bills. More than 1,400 people have already reached out for help this year.

More than $2.9 million has been raised during the first nine years of the Warmathon, and more than 8,600 families in the Pittsburgh area have benefited from the fundraiser.

To make a donation to this year’s Waramthon, you can call 1-888-745-1020 or donate online here: pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/newsradio-1020-kdka-warmathon-2018/

