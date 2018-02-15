FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Democrats, Gerrymandering, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s House Democrats are the second political party to submit a proposed redraw of the state’s congressional district boundaries in a high-stakes gerrymandering case.

Thursday is deadline day for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new boundaries that they want the state’s Supreme Court to adopt.

The midnight deadline gives justices four more days to meet their own deadline to impose new boundaries for the May 15 primary election. A redrawn Pennsylvania map could help Democrats pick up seats in the U.S. House. Republicans control 13 of 18 Pennsylvania seats.

The Democratic-majority court last month threw out a Pennsylvania congressional map widely viewed as among the nation’s most gerrymandered.

Republican lawmakers submitted a map last week and are threatening to challenge in federal court any map the state Supreme Court may produce.

