PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers has unanimously authorized a strike for Pittsburgh Public Schools‘ teachers if necessary.

That does not mean the strike is imminent.

Union and district representatives will meet Friday first for an all-day bargaining session.

The union must give the district 48 hours’ notice if it intends to strike.

On Monday, union members voted to authorize their executive board to call for a strike.

According to the district, there are two main unresolved issues:

1. Principals’ autonomy

2. Teacher churn

Currently, teachers are allowed to override the principal on class schedules and teaching assignments. And, in schools where the need is highest, with poverty rates as high as 90 percent, staff turnover is nearly 30 percent.

Contract negotiations have been going on for a year and a half. It has been more than four decades since teachers in the Pittsburgh Public School District have left the classroom for the picket lines.

