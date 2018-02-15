Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing a St. Clair Township police officer.

Ray Shelter Jr., 33, is on trial at the Greensburg County Courthouse in the Nov. 28, 2015, murder of Officer Lloyd Reed.

Officer Reed lost his life as he responded to a domestic dispute.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday afternoon.

During closing arguments, the defense attorney Marc Daffner said this is a case of a tragic mistake.

“This is a case of a tragic mistake.

This is a matter of ten seconds.

Ten seconds earlier Ray is in the house ten seconds he’s in the truck and gone. “ Officer fired first.. Ray fired back.. Then he ran. That’s the case. — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) February 15, 2018

District Attorney John Peck argued that the evidence doesn’t support Shetler’s claim that he fired from the hip when shooting at Officer Reed.

“The defendants claim that he was firing wildly from the hip.. The evidence doesn’t show that.” — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) February 15, 2018

Peck continued by saying Shetler ran, instead of trying to help the dying officer.

“He (Shetler) wanted to see how bad it was and it was. He stood there as Officer Reed was dying gasping for breath! Did he offer help? Did he call an ambulance?? No he ran!” “He knew he was wrong, clearly wrong!” — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) February 15, 2018

On Wednesday, Shetler took the stand in his own defense.

During his testimony, Shetler said he heard someone yelling at him to “put the gun down.”

“No sooner than I moved, gunfire erupted. I was scatterbrained, I just started running… I just was running for my life,” Shetler said.

When it was the prosecution’s opportunity to cross-examine Shetler, Peck went after Shetler’s contention that he had no way of realizing a police officer might be arriving at the Ligonier Street residence.

Peck got Shetler to admit he was trying to kill whoever was shooting at him. Peck then asked why Shetler ran when his girlfriend was still in danger of getting shot.

Peck: “Weren’t you concerned about her [Kristin Luther]?”

Shetler: “He was focusing on me.”

Peck: “But didn’t you tell a trooper ‘at that time it was every man for himself?'”

