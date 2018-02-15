ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing a St. Clair Township police officer.

Ray Shelter Jr., 33, is on trial at the Greensburg County Courthouse in the Nov. 28, 2015, murder of Officer Lloyd Reed.

Officer Reed lost his life as he responded to a domestic dispute.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday afternoon.

During closing arguments, the defense attorney Marc Daffner said this is a case of a tragic mistake.

District Attorney John Peck argued that the evidence doesn’t support Shetler’s claim that he fired from the hip when shooting at Officer Reed.

Peck continued by saying Shetler ran, instead of trying to help the dying officer.

On Wednesday, Shetler took the stand in his own defense.

During his testimony, Shetler said he heard someone yelling at him to “put the gun down.”

“No sooner than I moved, gunfire erupted. I was scatterbrained, I just started running… I just was running for my life,” Shetler said.

When it was the prosecution’s opportunity to cross-examine Shetler, Peck went after Shetler’s contention that he had no way of realizing a police officer might be arriving at the Ligonier Street residence.

Peck got Shetler to admit he was trying to kill whoever was shooting at him. Peck then asked why Shetler ran when his girlfriend was still in danger of getting shot.

Peck: “Weren’t you concerned about her [Kristin Luther]?”

Shetler: “He was focusing on me.”

Peck: “But didn’t you tell a trooper ‘at that time it was every man for himself?'”

