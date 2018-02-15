SEVERE FLOODING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:A.J. Palumbo Center, College Basketball, Northeast Conference, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Dachon Burke drilled 4 of 5 from deep to score 27 points and Robert Morris used a borrowed gym to open its final homestand of the season, walloping Bryant 83-60 in a Northeast Conference battle at Duquesne University Thursday night.

The Colonials new home on campus currently is under construction so they’ve played home games at PPG Paints Arena and the A.J. Palumbo Center at Duquesne.

Robert Morris (15-13, 9-6) rolled to a 46-32 advantage in the first half and kept rolling in the second.

Burke, who had a career-high 29 points in a 96-82 win over LIU-Brooklyn, knocked down 11 of 14 shots from the field and the Colonials hit 30 of 61 from the floor collectively. Koby Thomas added 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Matty McConnell added 13.

Bosko Kostur finished with 16 points to lead Bryant (3-25, 2-13), which shot 37.1 percent from the field (23-for-62), including just 4 of 20 from distance. Hunter Ware and Ikenna Ndugba each added 12.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

