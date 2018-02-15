Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Coming off signing his new four-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, fullback Roosevelt Nix joined The Starkey and Mueller Show.

“We’re trying to bring the fullback back,” Nix joked when asked about the commitment the team has made to him.

“It’s just a flat-out blessing,” Nix added. “It shows that the team, the franchise believes in me.”

Now that Nix has his new deal, that’s half of the Steelers’ backfield that is signed long-term. The guys asked Nix about his backfield mate in Le’Veon Bell and his ongoing negotiations with the team.

“I think he absolutely wants to be a Steeler. I really don’t talk too much about the man’s finances, but I think he wants to be a Steeler and we’d love to keep him,” Nix said.

Looking at the production side of the Steelers’ backfield, Nix was asked why he wasn’t on the field for some critical fourth and shorts in the final game against the Jaguars when it seems like he could have been of real use.

“When my number gets called it gets called. When it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” he said.

When pressed on the matter and told that on fourth and one you need a fullback, all he’d say was is: “Some people would say that!”

