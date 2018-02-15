ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is postponing a campaign rally next week in Pennsylvania because of Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.

Trump’s campaign says it put off the Feb. 21 rally in Ambridge, outside of Pittsburgh, “out of respect and sympathy for the victims and survivors.”

Trump also cancelled an official trip Friday to Orlando, Florida, to highlight his infrastructure proposal. But he said Thursday he’ll make a separate trip to Parkland, Florida, to meet with families and local officials in the coming days.

Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

