BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A professor at a Pennsylvania university is facing felony charges for possessing child pornography.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General says 57-year-old Scott Lowe, a professor at Bloomsburg University, was arrested Thursday on four counts of sexual abuse of children for the possession of child pornography.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Lowe had pornographic photos on the computer in his university office.

The photos were discovered after a routine audit of all Bloomsburg University computers.

Shapiro says Lowe has been a professor at Bloomsburg University for decades. On the school’s website, he’s listed as a professor in the Philosophy Department.

