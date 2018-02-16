KDKA-TV Eye on the Community: Beaver County
Thursday, April 5, 2018 – The Fez, 2312 Brodhead Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001
Beaver County’s importance as a growth corridor will be the subject of an event hosted by KDKA-TV in April at the Fez in Aliquippa.
“KDKA-TV Eye On the Community: Beaver County” will feature speakers discussing the revitalization of Beaver County and its’ growth potential, with a special emphasis on business opportunities stemming from the Shell cracker plant. The program, will include speakers featuring Beaver County government leaders, economic development officials and business leaders. Following the Eye on Beaver County discussion panel.
The night continues with a networking event immediately following the panel discussion at The Fez, rounding this out as a great opportunity to meet new people in the region.
KDKA-TV Eye On Community event topics vary from, technology, innovation, infrastructure, growth, manufacturing, energy, education, employment, health care, politics, etc.
Click Here for more details about the event on Facebook.