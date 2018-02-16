SEVERE FLOODING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
Gateway High School, Monroeville, School Threat, Terroristic Threats

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A Gateway High School student was detained Friday after allegedly making a terroristic threat.

Superintendent Dr. William Short said students discovered the threat on social media.

The student who allegedly posted the threat was detained by school police, and Monroeville Police were sent to the school to remove the student from the building.

Short says no immediate threat against students and staff was discovered.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is the second threat made in a Pittsburgh-area school district Friday.

The Franklin Regional School District cancelled classes after learning about a potential threat overnight. Because of that threat, Plum Borough School District operated under an external lockdown, and police provided extra patrols at all schools in the city of Greensburg.

