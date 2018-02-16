SEVERE FLOODING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Bathtub, Local TV, Parkway East

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The bathtub section of the Parkway East will close Friday afternoon because of flooding concerns.

According to PennDOT, that section of the road will close at 4:30 p.m. Should water levels rise at a faster rate, the road will close earlier.

The following detour will be in effect:

  • From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
  • Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
  • End detour

Heavy rains and storms moved into the area on Thursday, which has caused widespread flooding and damage across the area.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch