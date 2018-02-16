Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The bathtub section of the Parkway East will close Friday afternoon because of flooding concerns.
According to PennDOT, that section of the road will close at 4:30 p.m. Should water levels rise at a faster rate, the road will close earlier.
The following detour will be in effect:
- From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp
- Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
- Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
- End detour
Heavy rains and storms moved into the area on Thursday, which has caused widespread flooding and damage across the area.
