SEVERE FLOODING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays First Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Franklin Regional School District, Local TV, Murrysville, Murrysville Police Department

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – The Franklin Regional School District is closed today, due to a potential threat.

The district says police and district officials learned about the threat overnight.

The district says it’s taking this action out of an abundance of caution.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch