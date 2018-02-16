MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – The Franklin Regional School District is closed today, due to a potential threat.
The district says police and district officials learned about the threat overnight.
The district says it’s taking this action out of an abundance of caution.
Franklin Regional School District is closed on Friday, February 16th. Overnight, the Murrysville Police and District officials learned of a potential threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the District is closed until more information is available.
— Franklin-Regional SD (@FRSDPanthers) February 16, 2018
No other information has been released at this time.
