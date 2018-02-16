Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Late Friday afternoon, there was still no verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a St. Clair Township Police officer.

The panel on Friday resumed after spending nine hours deliberating on Thursday. The jury asked questions about deadly force and what constitutes an arrest before breaking for the night.

They had more questions Friday, asking again about justification and deadly force.

Jury, unable to determine a verdict of 1st or 3rd murder. And asked for guidance on justification of use of deadly force regarding Ray Shetler toward officer Lloyd Reed jr. — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) February 16, 2018

Ray Shetler Jr. is accused of killing 54-year-old Officer Lloyd Reed who responded to Shetler’s New Florence home after the 33-year-old’s girlfriend called 911 in November 2015.

Witnesses testified that Reed ordered Shetler to drop a rifle and the officer opened fire when Shetler did not comply. Shetler returned fire, striking Reed outside the officer’s bulletproof vest.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Marc Daffner addressed the six men and six women on the jury, saying that Shetler was confused about who he was confronting and frightened the night he fatally shot Officer Lloyd Reed.

“Was Ray Shetler justified? Justification supersedes any degree of murder,” Daffner said. “Whether he knew if he was a police officer is simply not relevant. He’s not being charged with shooting a police officer.”

When District Attorney John Peck began his summation, he reminded the jury what Shetler said on the stand.

“The defendant admitted on the stand to trying to kill Officer Reed. I ask you to draw a reasonable common sense conclusion that the person holding that .260 rifle was holding it at the shoulder and aimed,” Peck said. “The defendant’s claim that he was firing wildly from the hip… The evidence doesn’t show that.”

Shetler testified he did not know Reed was a police officer and acted in self-defense.

