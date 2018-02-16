Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (KDKA) – Widespread flooding in Washington County is being blamed on a line of storms that moved through the area Thursday night.
According to emergency dispatchers, an estimated 500 flooding calls were received in 12 hours.
At the peak of the flooding, more than 30 roads were closed in the county. Part of Route 40 was still closed Friday morning.
Chartiers Creek in Houston overflowed and has flooded the nearby ballfields. One man said the flooding is as bad as when Hurricane Ivan came through in 2004.
The City of Washington Fire Department asked people to avoid the areas of Wylie and Jefferson Avenues, S. Main and Park Avenues, as well as West Maiden Street and W. Wheeling at Washington Streets due to flooding.
There were also multiple flooding reports in Charleroi, Speers and other nearby areas. Officials warned residents to avoid those areas.
