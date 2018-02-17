SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Central Connecticut State, College Basketball, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Kohl had his eighth double-double of the season and Mustafa Jones scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Central Connecticut State beat Robert Morris 65-58 on Saturday night to snap a six-game skid.

Kohl scored 11 of his 17 points in the final nine minutes and finished with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Deion Bute added 12 points for CCSU (13-16, 6-10 Northeast Conference).

Chris Coalmon’s 3-pointer gave Robert Morris (15-14, 9-7) a 9-7 lead and the Blue Devils trailed until Kohl made a layup that capped an 11-2 run and made it 43-41 with 11 minutes to play. Kohl converted a 3-point play, Bute made a layup and Tyson Baptiste hit a 3 during an 8-2 spurt that gave CCSU a six-point lead about four minutes later. Kohl converted another 3-point play that made it 62-54 with 1:45 left and the Blue Devils held on from there.

Dachon Burke led RMU with 24 points.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch