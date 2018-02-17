Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Kohl had his eighth double-double of the season and Mustafa Jones scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Central Connecticut State beat Robert Morris 65-58 on Saturday night to snap a six-game skid.
Kohl scored 11 of his 17 points in the final nine minutes and finished with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Deion Bute added 12 points for CCSU (13-16, 6-10 Northeast Conference).
Chris Coalmon’s 3-pointer gave Robert Morris (15-14, 9-7) a 9-7 lead and the Blue Devils trailed until Kohl made a layup that capped an 11-2 run and made it 43-41 with 11 minutes to play. Kohl converted a 3-point play, Bute made a layup and Tyson Baptiste hit a 3 during an 8-2 spurt that gave CCSU a six-point lead about four minutes later. Kohl converted another 3-point play that made it 62-54 with 1:45 left and the Blue Devils held on from there.
Dachon Burke led RMU with 24 points.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)