Filed Under: Cold Case, First-Degree Murder, George Sitler, Mercer County, Tommy Lee Mollohan, West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a convicted murderer has been indicted for the December 1972 slaying of a woman in West Virginia.

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler tells the Bluefield Daily Telegraph in a Friday report that a county grand jury indicted Tommy Lee Mollohan this week. Sitler says Mollahan is charged with first-degree murder and breaking and entering in the death of Mary Osborne.

Bluefield police Sgt. Kenny Adams wrote in a criminal complaint prior to the indictment that a latent fingerprint lifted from a wash basin’s spigot handle identified Mollahan. Adams wrote Mollohan had been an escaped fugitive when he broke into a church and used a hammer to kill Osborne.

Mollohan is serving time in a West Virginia prison. He was convicted in a January 1973 Kanawha County murder.

