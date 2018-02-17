SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
By Bob Allen
By Bob Allen

ELIZABETH (KDKA) — Residents in two Mon Valley communities woke up to another round of flooding Saturday morning.

Several streets in West Elizabeth were covered with water and at least 32 homes had flooded basements.

west elizabeth flooding 2 Flooding Hits Elizabeth Area As Mon River Rises Over Banks

West Elizabeth firefighters were busy pumping water from those basements early Saturday morning.

Across the river in Elizabeth, a number of homes were also filled with water. Several neighbors scrambled to remove valuable possessions to other areas of their homes.

locks and dam 3 mon river Flooding Hits Elizabeth Area As Mon River Rises Over Banks

Residents were worried about flooding after high water practically buried the Army Corps of Engineers Locks & Dam No. 3 just upstream.

bunola river road Flooding Hits Elizabeth Area As Mon River Rises Over Banks

Flooding wasn’t the only damage in the area. Mud and debris from a landslide blocked a section of Bunola River Road along the Monongahela River.

Watch KDKA-TV News at 7 p.m. for more on this story.

