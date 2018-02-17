Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ELIZABETH (KDKA) — Residents in two Mon Valley communities woke up to another round of flooding Saturday morning.
Several streets in West Elizabeth were covered with water and at least 32 homes had flooded basements.
West Elizabeth firefighters were busy pumping water from those basements early Saturday morning.
Across the river in Elizabeth, a number of homes were also filled with water. Several neighbors scrambled to remove valuable possessions to other areas of their homes.
Residents were worried about flooding after high water practically buried the Army Corps of Engineers Locks & Dam No. 3 just upstream.
Flooding wasn’t the only damage in the area. Mud and debris from a landslide blocked a section of Bunola River Road along the Monongahela River.
