PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was stabbing schedules on the T with a knife was taken into custody at the Gateway T station Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on a light rail train that was traveling from the North Shore to Gateway.
“As soon as we got on the train, the guy looked like he was intoxicated. We don’t know if he was drunk or on some sort of drugs,” witness Bryce Williams said, “but when we were on the train, he had a knife and was flailing it around, so it made everyone on the train kind of nervous.”
Williams said there were about 15 people on the train at the time.
A Port Authority spokesperson says the train driver then called police, and police took the 30-year-old man into custody at the Gateway station.
Officials say in addition to the knife, the man also had some heroin on him.
He is expected to face charges.