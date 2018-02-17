SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brett Keisel has once again sheared his beard for charity.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star, who is known for his burly facial hair, shaves his beard every year in support of cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Phil Bourque, Pittsburgh Penguins Radio Network color analyst, trimmed his beard this year, too.

This was the eighth year for the “Shear Da Beard” event, featuring music, food and celebrity barbers – including Ben Roethlisberger, Mel Blount and Cam Heyward.

But, this year, Keisel also welcomed a surprise guest.

Former Steelers’ linebacker James Harrison returned to Pittsburgh for the event.

The Steelers released Harrison in December, and he promptly signed with the rival New England Patriots, going all the way to the Super Bowl before the Philadelphia Eagles upended the reigning champions.

But the “Shear Da Beard” crowd gave him a loud cheer as he helped Keisel cut his beard.

Shear Da Beard to support my bro @brett_keisel_

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Keisel took to Twitter to thank all the fans for their support for such a good cause.

The Before:

And the After:

He said the event was sold out.

