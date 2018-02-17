Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brett Keisel has once again sheared his beard for charity.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star, who is known for his burly facial hair, shaves his beard every year in support of cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Phil Bourque, Pittsburgh Penguins Radio Network color analyst, trimmed his beard this year, too.

This was the eighth year for the “Shear Da Beard” event, featuring music, food and celebrity barbers – including Ben Roethlisberger, Mel Blount and Cam Heyward.

Everyone is here to lend a helping hand at #ShearDaBeard. pic.twitter.com/cUe2k6V4Ia — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 17, 2018

But, this year, Keisel also welcomed a surprise guest.

Former Steelers’ linebacker James Harrison returned to Pittsburgh for the event.

The Steelers released Harrison in December, and he promptly signed with the rival New England Patriots, going all the way to the Super Bowl before the Philadelphia Eagles upended the reigning champions.

But the “Shear Da Beard” crowd gave him a loud cheer as he helped Keisel cut his beard.

Keisel took to Twitter to thank all the fans for their support for such a good cause.

The Before:

Thanks everyone for supporting #ShearDaBeard. About time for a makeover. pic.twitter.com/whpIdiOhUT — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) February 16, 2018

And the After:

#ShearDaBeard was amazing! Thanks all. Can’t even explain. You had to be there. pic.twitter.com/05mPS89yn4 — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) February 17, 2018

He said the event was sold out.