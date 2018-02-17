Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KDKA) — A Peters Township native speed skater will return home from South Korea with a silver medal.
Twenty-two-year-old John-Henry Krueger won silver in the men’s 1000m speed skating event at the PyeongChang Olympics on Saturday. Canada’s Samuel Girard beat Krueger by 0.214 seconds to win the gold.
Krueger posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “I’M A SILVER OLYMPIC MEDALIST! Oh my god… the amount of emotions going through my mind, body and spirit are completely overwhelming. I’ve done it…”
Apolo Anton Ohno is the only other male U.S. Olympian to ever medal in that particular event.
This was Krueger’s first trip to the Olympics. He had to withdraw from the Olympic trials in 2014 after he came down with a case of swine flu.