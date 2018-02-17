Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Mckees Rock (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Mckees Rocks Friday evening and was pronounced dead soon after at the hospital.
According to a release from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Andre Lee, 20, of Mckees Rocks, was found shot by an assailant at 6:15 p.m. at the 300 block of Ella Street.
Lee was transported to the Allegheny General Hospital emergency room where he was pronounced dead at 6:59 p.m.
This is under investigation by the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner and Allegheny County Police.
