NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — A candle shop in North Huntingdon went up in flames Saturday afternoon.
Smoke poured from Continental Wax Works shop on Route 30 around 1 p.m.
Part of the strip mall roof collapsed while firefighters were on the scene. The shop was a total loss.
According to the shop’s Facebook page, an electrical fire started in the strip mall’s attic, and the attic collapsed into Continental Wax Works.
The fire did not spread to the paint shop next door, and no one was inside the store at the time.