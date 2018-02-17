SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s soccer team has a new look.

The Riverhounds on Friday night unveiled their new logo, a black-and-yellow badge featuring a “paw print” and the team’s founding in 1999.

The team will also wear new uniforms, and be led by a new coach on the sidelines.

“I played here previously, and I see it as a challenge. But that’s our goal this year, to be very successful in the league and certainly to make our mark this year, but ultimately to win a championship,” said Bob Lilley, the Riverhounds’ new coach.

The team is also adding more seats to Highmark Stadium, pushing the capacity to 5,000.

The regular season starts March 24, and 18 of the games will air on Pittsburgh’s CW.

