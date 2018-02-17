SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shavar Newkirk had 26 points and a career-high ten assists and Saint Joseph’s rolled in an 82-75 victory over Duquesne on Saturday night for its third-straight win.

Newkirk was 7 of 15 from the field, made 10 of 11 free throws and collected his third double-double. Nick Robinson had season highs with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (12-14, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Rene Castro-Caneddy scored 21 points to lead Duquesne (15-12, 6-8), which has lost six of its last seven. Eric Williams Jr. added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Robinson’s 3-pointer gave the Hawks a double-digit lead with 11:44 remaining in the first half, but Duquesne closed the half on a 10-4 surge to pull to 36-31. The Dukes stayed within single digits before Saint Joseph’s pulled away with a 12-3 surge and had a 13-point lead with 2:45 left.

