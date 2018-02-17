Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOMERSET (AP) – Authorities say an inmate at a western Pennsylvania prison assaulted two guards, seriously injuring one and prompting a lockdown at the facility.
Public information officer Christie Schenck says the 22-year-old inmate attacked a corrections officer assigned to a housing unit at State Correctional Institution-Somerset at about 7 p.m. Thursday. She says another corrections officer who came to the aid of the first officer was also assaulted.
Schenck says both officers were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where one remained hospitalized with serious injuries. She said she didn’t believe a weapon was involved in the assault.
The prison was placed on lockdown indefinitely, with all visits canceled for Friday and Saturday.
Corrections is truly the hardest job in Law Enforcement. I never realized it until my county jail in Florida got so understaffed that the Sheriff had us “road dogs” work a shift per pay period IN the jail. (2004-2006) I developed a whole new RESPECT for Corrections Deputy’s!
They are locked in with these vermin from the time they enter, till they go home at end of shift (watch.). Have to be “on their game” 100% of the time. Yet they get “comfortable” with long term inmates. Hence, they can be jumped at any time, by someone they don’t “fear” as much as a new inmate. An entirely different world from being a street Deputy.
I don’t miss the job, just all the good people I worked with. With that..the internet is a blessing for me to be able to “stay in touch.”