PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first graders in Woolslair Elementary got to learn about the benefits of an education in STEM during a field trip to the Neighborhood Ford Store exhibit at the “Year Of The Dog” themed Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

officer casey lockard with partner gerix Students Learn Benefits Of STEM Education During Auto Show Field Trip

Photo Courtesy: Neighborhood Ford Store

Students in Desirae Mascilli’s class focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and attended the auto show to see Neighborhood Ford Store’s program “Biology + Technology = Safety.”

Dan Mazurek, of Ford Government Affairs, spoke to the students about the new Ford F150 Police Responder. Ford says the vehicle is a breakthrough because it is both pursuit capable and can travel equally well on and off the road.

Students also got introduced to Pittsburgh’s K9 units. Officer Casey Lockard and his partner Gerix and Officer Dan Hartung and his partner Edo showed the students how policemen and specially trained dogs work together to keep communities safe.

One interesting fact they learned is that Pittsburgh has the second-largest K9 unit in the nation.

The Pittsburgh International Auto Show is in town through February 19th. You can find more information here.

