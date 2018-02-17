SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Areas east and south of Allegheny County are under a winter weather advisory until early Sunday morning.

Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties are among the counties affected by the advisory.

The National Weather Service says the affected areas should expect 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation, slippery road conditions and possible reduced visibility.

In the Westmoreland Ridges, 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected.

The advisory expires at 4 a.m. Sunday.

There is also a flood advisory for parts of the Monongahela and Ohio rivers in Allegheny County.

