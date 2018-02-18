Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PARKLAND, Fla. (KDKA) — JetBlue is doing what it can to help the families of the Parkland school shooting victims.
The airline announced that they’re offering free air travel to family members of the victims who need to travel to Parkland. Once they arrive, they’ll also be offered free Lyft rides.
Family members can reach out to a JetBlue volunteer at a Florida Family Assistance Center to book their free flights.
JetBlue is also partnering with the Florida Panthers hockey team to hold a blood drive at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., on Thursday from noon until 7 p.m.