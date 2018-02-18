WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
FORT MEADE, Md. (AP/KDKA) – A passenger in a vehicle that was fired upon outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

Passenger Javonte Alhajie Brown told The Washington Post Friday that the 17-year-old was following GPS directions to a friend’s house in Maryland, but he turned onto a restricted-access road that leads to the installation at Fort Meade.

Brown said he screamed at his friend and asked, “Why aren’t you stopping?'”

WJZ reports the SUV rammed into a security barrier.

(Photo Courtesy: CBS This Morning)

Several shots were fired at the black sport utility vehicle, but the occupants were not hit by bullets.

One of the males inside the vehicle was taken into custody. An NSA police officer and a civilian onlooker were also reportedly injured. WJZ says it’s not believed anyone was shot.

Authorities have not filed charges. The vehicle’s three occupants were released from custody.

The FBI confirmed that one of the theories it’s considering is a mistaken turn and panic during Wednesday’s incident.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

