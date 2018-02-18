SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
OHIOPYLE (KDKA) — Authorities are searching for two men who burglarized and caused thousands of dollars in damage at three Fayette County businesses Friday.

State police say the burglaries happened around 1:40 a.m. at the Ohiopyle Bakery and Sandwich Shoppe, Firefly Chocolates and the Ohiopyle House Cafe.

One of the suspects has been identified as 47-year-old Joseph Cyril Stenger, of Everson, Pa., but authorities have not been able to identify the second suspect.

According to police, Stenger and the second suspect used a crowbar to break open doors or windows at the three businesses.

Video surveillance shows the two men stealing alcoholic beverages and money from cash registers. The two men got away with $2,120 and caused $11,800 in property damage.

Anyone who is able to identify the second suspect or who knows of Stenger’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown or call Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042.

