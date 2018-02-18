Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHADE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Somerset County teen was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a school.
State police say they received numerous calls Friday from parents and grandparents who had heard about a possible threat at Shade Junior-Senior High School in Shade Township.
Through their investigation, they were able to identify a 17-year-old boy from Stoystown, Pa., as the suspect.
According to state police, he threatened to “shoot up the school and the people in it.”
The teenager was arrested Sunday.
Officials have not released the suspect’s name.