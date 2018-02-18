WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Crews battled a warehouse fire on the South Side on Sunday evening.

It broke out just before 7 p.m. at a warehouse in the 500 block of Bingham Street.

Around 7:30 p.m., Allegheny County officials reported that part of the building had collapsed, and the fire had grown to three alarms.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Further details have not yet been released.

