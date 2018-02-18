Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Crews battled a warehouse fire on the South Side on Sunday evening.
It broke out just before 7 p.m. at a warehouse in the 500 block of Bingham Street.
#BREAKING: Heavy flames now tearing through M. Berger Industrial Park warehouse on Bingham St on South Side. Fire at 3 Alarms. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/9EoN0AHAut
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) February 19, 2018
Around 7:30 p.m., Allegheny County officials reported that part of the building had collapsed, and the fire had grown to three alarms.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Further details have not yet been released.
