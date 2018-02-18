SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – School teachers and public employees in West Virginia are planning a statewide walkout as they continue to protest low pay, projected hikes in health insurance costs and small proposed pay hikes.

Media outlets report that the decision to hold the walkout this Thursday and Friday was announced by the American Federal of Teachers-West Virginia and the West Virginia Education Association at a rally at the State Capitol on Saturday.

Teachers and public employees have been demonstrating for weeks, including a large protest Friday. They are asking lawmakers to fully fund the Public Employees Insurance Agency and increase pay.

The West Virginia House has voted to apply $29 million from the state’s rainy day fund to freeze insurance rates for teachers and state workers for the next fiscal year.

