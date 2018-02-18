SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump says the FBI “missed all of the many signals” sent by the suspect in the Florida school shooting.

Trump says on Twitter Saturday night: “This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

The FBI received a tip last month that the suspect in the Florida school shooting had a “desire to kill” and access to guns and could be plotting an attack. But the agency said Friday that agents failed to investigate.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign.

Trump has been a frequent critic of the FBI, accusing it of partisan bias.

