PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two young men in California tried to get into a showing of “Black Panther” for the price of one by pretending to be one person.

A video posted to Twitter by “Pillsbury” shows one man sitting on another’s shoulders while wearing a trench coat to hide the second man’s face with plenty of bystanders laughing and taking pictures and videos on their phones.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

The caption reads, “We tried getting the two for one special at Black Panther. The manager was not having it.”

The initial tweet has more than 170,000 retweets and almost 500,000 likes.

The user later posted a longer video that showed the two young men preparing their disguise in the parking lot and approaching the movie ticket counter to ask for one ticket to “Black Panther.”

“You’re gonna have to get down, man,” the theater employee says.

“Get down from what?” the man asks.

Pillsbury said they didn’t end up getting in to see the movie, saying, “I don’t know how, but [the movie theater employee] knew something was up.”