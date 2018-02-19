Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER (KDKA) – Increased security measures are being implemented at the Butler Area Senior High School following a threat on Friday.

The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says the incident has caused distress for the community.

“The psychological harm that he caused to an entire community is really disturbing,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian White.

Police say 28-year-old Butler alum Bryan Flecken prompted a tip to Bridgeville Police when he posted this on Facebook: “Gonna shoot up butler JHS, IHS, or Sr. High???”

A friend responded with a warning “Dude, not cool to even joke about this stuff. This is how you get reported to the FBI.”

And it was Flecken’s response that was reported to the police.

“Saying basically he was going to shoot up his former employer, and buy 34 rifles,” said South Fayette Township Police Chief John Phoennik.

The message also taunted police, saying they wouldn’t track him down because, “Nobody cares.” Bridgeville Police alerted South Fayette Township Police who went to Flecken’s apartment.

“He gave us permission to look into his phone, and we saw more, additional post that named a specific target,” said Chief Phoennik.

That was the threat against the schools, so police contacted Dr. White.

“[At] 4 p.m. on Friday, and you get a call like that, it’s just really, it’s upsetting,” said Dr. White.

Police say they did a thorough search of Flecken’s property.

KDKA’s John Shumway: “Did he have the wherewithal, the weapons to do what he said he was going to do?”

Chief Phoennik: “No, there was no firearms registered to him. He had no access to firearms. We searched his house, we searched his car, himself.”

Fortunately, for White and the Butler Area Schools, Flecken was already in custody and talking to police.

“He didn’t mean anything by it, he was just stupid for doing it, and we basically agreed with him, that you can’t be doing these things in light of what’s going on in the world today,” said Chief Phoennik.

Flecken is a 2008 graduate of this school, and Dr. White took immediate steps to tighten up Butler’s already tight security.

One such change is the closure of Campus Lane to traffic after student arrival. The road connects New Castle and Fairground Hill Roads.

According to a message from Dr. White, “One of our school police officers will be stationed at each entrance. All non-district vehicles will be stopped at both entrances and asked for identification and the purpose of their visit to the campus. Vehicles will no longer be permitted to use Campus Lane as a route between New Castle Road and Fairground Hill Road. Parents will still be able to pick students, but they will be stopped and asked to identify themselves.”

“You have to take some action, you have to review your protocols, you have to think through what you want done for your own kids, and you make some judgments very quickly about that,” said Dr. White.

Nineteen retired state troopers make up the school district’s police force, they are armed, and one is now monitoring cyber threats and harassment.

“Every student, grades four through 12 in Butler Area Schools, goes through a metal detector every day and has their bags checked every day,” said Dr. White.

He wishes it wasn’t this way.

“It’s scary our society has come to this point,” he said.

But he says they are dealing with the reality of a social media world.

“There is absolutely no joking,” said Dr. White. “It’s not funny, it’s not humorous, it’s criminal.”

Flecken is being held on a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, which is punishable by up to three years in jail.