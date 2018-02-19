Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Penguins Center Evgeni Malkin added to his impressive career milestone list Saturday night in Pittsburgh’s 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena.

Malkin, with an assist and his 33rd goal of the season, became just the fourth player in franchise history to record 900 points with the Penguins.

The goal was a typical Malkin play. Carl Hagelin moved the puck to the right side of the net, Bryan Rust redirected it to the left of the cage and Malkin, ever the opportunist to crash the net, dove to guide the fluttering puck by Toronto goalie Frederick Andersen.

Having won three Stanley Cups and a variety of individual accolades, Malkin deflected to those around him when asked about his success.

“It means that I play (with) a great team,” he said. “I play here so long and always I play with great teammates, great linemates. Coach gives me so many minutes to play. I play power play too, first unit.”

With the goal, it marks the seventh consecutive game on home ice that Malkin has found the back of the net.

He also now finds himself in the midst of the NHL scoring race as the season heads down the home stretch.

“I like to play here, it’s my building,” Malkin said. “I’m not trying to think about my points, but trying to focus my game. I know I have two to three chances a game. I can score every game.”

But, at least for a brief moment on Saturday night, he was able to reflect on the 900 times he’s factored into Pittsburgh goals.

“Amazing to be here, I enjoy it every day,” Malkin added. “It’s a good number. I look forward.”